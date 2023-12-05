Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 98,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

