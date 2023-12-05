Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 958,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,987,945 shares.The stock last traded at $81.29 and had previously closed at $82.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

