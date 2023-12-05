argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $560.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $615.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.27.

ARGX stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.62. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.61 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in argenx by 339.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after acquiring an additional 449,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of argenx by 377.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after buying an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

