Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.78). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,929,000 after buying an additional 95,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,957,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

