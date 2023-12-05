Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.34. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,733,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $4,199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

