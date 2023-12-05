Ariel Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

