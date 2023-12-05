Ariel Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 913,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,746,000 after purchasing an additional 405,025 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,920 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 12,268,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

iQIYI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 551,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.