Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,885 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $25,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 29,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,223. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

