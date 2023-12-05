Ariel Investments LLC Has $9.99 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Horace Mann Educators worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,432 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HMN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,776. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

