Ariel Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.40. 76,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,094. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average of $199.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

