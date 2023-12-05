Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after buying an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. 2,466,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

