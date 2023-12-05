Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.59% of The Hackett Group worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 11,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,268. The company has a market cap of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

