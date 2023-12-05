Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,437 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Nokia Oyj worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 12,631,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,060,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

