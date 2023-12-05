Ariel Investments LLC Sells 62,611 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,207 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 62,611 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 193,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,778. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

