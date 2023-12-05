Ariel Investments LLC Sells 6,383 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

USB traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 477,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469,257. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

