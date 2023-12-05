Ariel Investments LLC Sells 689 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Brady worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Brady by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $614,424 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. 7,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.