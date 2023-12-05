Ariel Investments LLC Sells 89 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,118.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,923. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.98. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $575.39 and a one year high of $1,151.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

