Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 12,071 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

