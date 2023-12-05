Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 23,477 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.36. The stock had a trading volume of 879,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,974. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,955.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $238.48.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

