Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 3,618 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 255.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. 2,155,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $338.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

