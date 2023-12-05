Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 37,849 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

NASDAQ ON traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 995,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,604. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

