Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 45,528 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,528 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

