Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $49,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.57. The company had a trading volume of 184,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

