Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Chart Industries worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. 223,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

