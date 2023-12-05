Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.07. 471,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.83. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $338.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

