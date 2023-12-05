Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 123,319 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,777 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

