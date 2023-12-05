Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 20,542 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $49,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.20. The company had a trading volume of 493,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

