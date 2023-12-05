Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 20,636 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Teleflex worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

