Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 237,074 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for 1.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Guardant Health worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. 201,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

