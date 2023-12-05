Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 41,107 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sage Therapeutics worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,687,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 112,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

