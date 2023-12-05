Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,463,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

NXPI stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.14. 521,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,254. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

