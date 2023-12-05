Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 412.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenable by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after buying an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 198,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

