Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,028 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 2.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bio-Techne worth $54,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $3,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.40. 231,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,216. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

