Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,413,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

BMRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. 736,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.