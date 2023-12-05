Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.08. 791,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $192.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

