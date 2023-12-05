Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $19.51 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.64. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $562.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

