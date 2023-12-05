Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $21.75 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDXX traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.81. 208,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

