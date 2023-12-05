Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $25.99 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,435,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 898,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

