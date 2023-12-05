Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $27.26 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

