Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 661,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Melius lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.