Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,937 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $134.89. 651,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,815. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

