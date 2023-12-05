Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,867 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. 1,709,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,079. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

