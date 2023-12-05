Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $8.59 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,644 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 17,523,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,521,164. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $242.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

