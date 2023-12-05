Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 103,085 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $34,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $137.94. 393,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

