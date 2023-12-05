Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:EL traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.22. 1,539,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

