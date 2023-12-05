Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

PEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.16. 1,295,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

