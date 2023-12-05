Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 1,197,872 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 137.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,286,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 350,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

