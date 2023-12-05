Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 22,043 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.63. 502,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,141. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $213.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

