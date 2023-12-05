Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 26,741 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,693,000 after buying an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 95,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.66. 712,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.81. The company has a market cap of $508.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.