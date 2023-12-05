Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 41,306 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,306 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $42,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 140,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

